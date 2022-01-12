What the papers say – January 12

An error occurred. Please try again.

Anticipation for Boris Johnson to respond to the new allegations of lockdown parties is splashed across the front pages on Wednesday.

The Sun reports on “fury” at “Bojo”, who the paper says “lies low”.

THE SUN: It’s my party and I’ll lie low if I want to #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hyv18Z21rt — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 11, 2022

Metro gives grieving families’ “contempt” for the Prime Minister top spot.

The Daily Mail and the Daily Mirror ask if it is all over for Mr Johnson, as Tory MPs openly vent anger at their leader. The i also says his future is in jeopardy.

The Daily Telegraph also thinks the PM is “losing Tory support”, and adds that a poll has found 66% of the public think he should resign.

📰The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Johnson losing Tory support'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/nYA4Q0WImD — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) January 11, 2022

The Financial Times splashes comments from one Conservative that the scandal is “potentially terminal”.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Wednesday 12 January https://t.co/SG8BwfF2ia pic.twitter.com/wIeegXjEDk — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) January 11, 2022

But the Daily Express has a more optimistic take on Mr Johnson’s prospects.

The Guardian gives precedence to demands for an apology.

Guardian front page, Wednesday 12 January 2022: Angry Tory MPs urge PM to come clean over party pic.twitter.com/DnoHBC2W0C — The Guardian (@guardian) January 11, 2022

The Independent reports No 10 staff were told to delete messages about parties.

INDEPENDENT EXCLUSIVE: No 10 staff ‘told to clean up phones’ before probe #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ym51vrLqbl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 11, 2022

And the Daily Star also asks the Prime Minister to answer the allegations.