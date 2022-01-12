Man, 24, accused of sneaking into Buckingham Palace stables

An error occurred. Please try again.

A man has appeared in court accused of sneaking into the stables of Buckingham Palace.

Joseph Huang Kang, 24, is charged with trespassing in the Royal Mews on December 10, 2021.

The Royal Mews is made up of a number of stables used by the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

It is responsible for their transport and contains horses and carriages.

Kang appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing a navy jacket and carrying a large duffel bag. The court heard that Kang was a US citizen.

He will next appear at Westminster Magistrates’ court on February 9 of this year.

He was bailed on condition that he not be within 200 metres of Buckingham Palace and that he does not attempt to leave the United Kingdom.

Kang, of the European Hotel, King’s Cross, is accused of one count of trespass on a protected site.