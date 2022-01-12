Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man, 24, accused of sneaking into Buckingham Palace stables

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 1:07 pm
Joseph Huang Kang, 24, outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
Joseph Huang Kang, 24, outside Westminster Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)

A man has appeared in court accused of sneaking into the stables of Buckingham Palace.

Joseph Huang Kang, 24, is charged with trespassing in the Royal Mews on December 10, 2021.

The Royal Mews is made up of a number of stables used by the royal family at Buckingham Palace.

It is responsible for their transport and contains horses and carriages.

Kang appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court wearing a navy jacket and carrying a large duffel bag. The court heard that Kang was a US citizen.

He will next appear at Westminster Magistrates’ court on February 9 of this year.

He was bailed on condition that he not be within 200 metres of Buckingham Palace and that he does not attempt to leave the United Kingdom.

Kang, of the European Hotel, King’s Cross, is accused of one count of trespass on a protected site.

