Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Police stand-off with man who has young son in house continues for fourth day

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 2:33 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 3:53 pm
Armed police officers outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, where police remain in a stand-off with a man. Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the property on Sunday to carry out a welfare check on a man and child, who are both believed to still be inside the property. Picture date: Wednesday January 12, 2022.
Armed police officers outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry, where police remain in a stand-off with a man. Officers from West Midlands Police were called to the property on Sunday to carry out a welfare check on a man and child, who are both believed to still be inside the property. Picture date: Wednesday January 12, 2022.

Firearms negotiators are into a fourth day of talks with a man who has barricaded himself and his young son in a house.

The stand-off involving specially trained officers in the Earlsdon area of Coventry began after a concern for welfare check by West Midlands Police officers at the address at 12.20am on Sunday.

West Midlands Police said the 41-year-old is believed to have weapons and officers are continuing to speak to him and his eight-year-old son.

Armed police incident in Coventry
Armed police officers outside a property in Earlsdon Avenue North, Coventry (Jacob King/PA)

Questioned on whether they had any information on the man and if he has a military background, Superintendent Ronan Tyrer told reporters on Wednesday: “As this is a live policing operation it would be inappropriate for me to comment at this point in time.

“What I will say however is that we’re working incredibly hard to bring to a safe conclusion, this incident, and we are communicating with the male involved.

“We have specialist negotiators deployed to this incident.

“We are speaking to both of the occupants, both the man and the son.

“As soon as we can bring this to a safe conclusion, we will do.

Armed police incident in Coventry
Superintendent Ronan Tyrer said negotiators continue to speak to the man and his son (Jacob King/PA)

“There is no immediate threat to the wider community in the outer cordons, but as part of our policing operation we are ensuring people are escorted to and from their properties.”

Superintendent Tyrer said the incident was not affecting the region’s policing resources.

“It is a significant policing response and what I will say is policing, both within Coventry and the wider West Midlands has not been affected, and it is not affecting our overall resourcing levels,” the officer said.

Asked if he had a message for residents affected by the cordon, which includes a primary school, Superintendent Tyrer said: “The message for local residents is a genuine thank you. We appreciate your patience and your understanding.

Armed police incident in Coventry
Armed police officers outside Earlsdon Primary school (Jacob King/PA)

“I appreciate that both for the residents but also the wider community, including the parents of those children at Earlsdon Primary School, that it is incredibly frustrating.

“This is a very sensitive policing operation, we have to have the cordons in place and we are working incredibly hard to bring to a conclusion swiftly – but of paramount importance, safely – this incident.”

Coventry Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Pete Henrick, added: “We apologise for the continued disruption to everyone within the cordon surrounding Earlsdon Avenue North, but our priority remains the safety of those involved.

“Your patience is appreciated and we will continue to update you as the situation develops.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]