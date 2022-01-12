Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Robin Swann requests military aid in Northern Ireland hospitals

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 3:35 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 6:23 pm
Northern Ireland's Health Minister Robin Swann has requested military assistance in NI's hospitals (Peter Morrison/PA)
Northern Ireland’s Health Minister Robin Swann has requested military assistance in NI’s hospitals (Peter Morrison/PA)

Health Minister Robin Swann has made a new request for military assistance to help relieve Covid pressures in Northern Ireland’s hospitals.

Mr Swann has made an official request to the Ministry of Defence to provide combat medical technicians (CMTs) and non-medical staff.

It is understood the latest request is linked to increased hospital pressures due to high levels of staff sickness due to Covid.

Thousands of workers across the health service in Northern Ireland are currently absent as the number of Omicron cases remains high in the region.

A Department of Health spokesperson told the PA news agency: “We can confirm that a request for military assistance has been made by the Health Minister to the Ministry of Defence.

“Our health and social care system is under severe pressure.

“The minister and department are liaising very closely with trust and board colleagues in relation to the current situation.

“The current pressures involve a number of factors including Covid and wider winter pressures on services and Covid-related staff absences.

“We would thank the public for their continuing support for our health service at this critical time, including all those who have come forward for their vaccine booster dose.”

Coronavirus – Tue Dec 15, 2020
Military assistance has previously been used at Antrim Area Hospital (Liam McBurney/PA)

Troops have come to Northern Ireland on three previous occasions during the Covid crisis following requests from the Department of Health under an arrangement known as Maca (Military Aid to Civilian Authorities).

The military helped in the creation of a huge emergency mortuary, storage, logistics advice for the setting up of mass vaccination centres and CMTs supporting staff at three hospitals during the second surge from January to February 2021.

Around 100 CMTs also worked at the vaccination centre at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Later in the year, 80 medics and 30 support staff were deployed to the Ulster, City and Antrim Area Hospitals.

Last week, data provided by the health trusts and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service to the PA news agency indicated that over 4,000 workers were absent due to the virus.

Coronavirus – Wed Nov 17, 2021
Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has called for a guarantee on Covid funding for devolved areas (Niall Carson/PA)

Meanwhile, Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy has joined his counterparts from Wales and Scotland in calling on the Treasury to guarantee that money allocated to support Covid responses in devolved areas will be provided in full.

Following a meeting with the Chief Secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke, Mr Murphy repeated a request for the Treasury to provide support to Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland “if the public health situation in each nation demands it, not just when the assistance is applied in England”.

He said: “As we continue to deal with the challenges posed by Omicron the uncertainty surrounding the Covid funding provided by Treasury is unhelpful.

“It is also hugely concerning that Treasury may not permit funding to be carried into next year even if additional funding is confirmed at such a late stage that it prevents it being used most effectively.

“We have been calling on Treasury to reinstate the Self Employed Income Support Scheme and furlough scheme on a targeted basis where necessary. It is disappointing that Treasury is unwilling to provide support to workers and their families.

“We would ask Treasury to urgently reconsider this position.”

On Thursday, the Executive will meet to discuss the latest Covid situation in Northern Ireland.

Ahead of the meeting, First Minister Paul Givan tweeted: “Tomorrow the Northern Ireland Executive will consider latest data with increased confidence that severity is considerably less severe than delta and modelling following an optimistic scenario in hospitalisation pressures from Covid.

“The delivery of the vaccination programme has been very successful in building our defences to Omicron and the public following the health advice.

“We continue to face pressures across the public and private sector in staff absences. Thank you for the efforts everyone is making.”

Meanwhile, a further two patients who previously tested positive for Covid-19 has died in Northern Ireland.

Another 2,922 positive cases of the virus were also notified by the Department of Health.

On Wednesday morning, there were 439 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 29 in intensive care.

