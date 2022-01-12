Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
William turns down Mr Motivator’s unitard offer as fitness guru is made an MBE

By Press Association
January 12, 2022, 5:55 pm Updated: January 12, 2022, 9:57 pm
Fitness guru Derrick Evans after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Wednesday January 12, 2022.
Fitness guru Derrick Evans after receiving an MBE during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Picture date: Wednesday January 12, 2022.

The Duke of Cambridge has urged Mr Motivator to “keep what you’re doing going” – but turned down the offer of one of his trademark lycra outfits.

William’s words of praise came as he made the TV workout coach an MBE for his services to health and fitness.

Mr Motivator, who was listed under his real name Derrick Evans at the Windsor Castle investiture ceremony, said: “I do this because I love what I do, and it’s been like that since 1993 when my television (break) came along.

“So fitness is a way of life for me, more so than ever now because I think there is a real need not just for the physical side of fitness but also the mental side.”

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Fitness guru Derrick Evans with his wife Sandra after being made an MBE (Steve Parsons/PA)

The fitness instructor, 69, ran online home exercises during the lockdown and hosted a week-long workout with actress Linda Lusardi to raise money for Age UK’s Emergency Coronavirus Appeal.

Mr Motivator, who was previously a staple of breakfast television leading workouts on GMTV, returned to television screens amid the pandemic on BBC One programme HealthCheck UK Live.

The trainer, who wore a multi-coloured jacket and matching hat to the ceremony, said about his chat with the duke: “You know what he was so great.

“He was just brilliant.

“He said to me, ‘Listen, I’ve always admired you, I love what you’re doing.

“Keep what you’re doing going’.

“I said to him there’s such a strong relationship between what you have been doing in terms of the mental side and the physical.

“He said ‘Will I have to get into a unitard? I said ‘no, no, no but I have got one made up for you’.

“He said ‘no you look better than me’.”

