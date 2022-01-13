What the papers say – January 13

An error occurred. Please try again.

Speculation over Boris Johnson’s future following his apology in Prime Ministe’s Questions (PMQs) dominates the nation’s papers.

The Daily Telegraph covers tensions between Rishi Sunak and the PM and the fact the Chancellor kept shy of a full endorsement of Mr Johnson after his apology.

The Times, Metro and the Daily Mail split their front pages between the PM and Andrew, after a US judge ruled a sexual assault trial could proceed against the latter.

THE TIMES: Defiant PM refuses to quit as polls slip further #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/XqyXw56uP3 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) January 12, 2022

The Sun has the duke in its top spot and says he is “trapped” by the judge’s ruling.

On tomorrow's front page: 'Damned Old Duke of York' – Prince Andrew WILL face court battle with accuser Virginia Roberts https://t.co/d0bp36ryn0 pic.twitter.com/YpXYwOMYsU — The Sun (@TheSun) January 12, 2022

The Independent splashes comments from Labour that Mr Johnson is “a man without shame”.

The i focuses on the anger from within the PM’s own party.

The Guardian says his future is on a ‘knife’s-edge’, with Conservative MPs speaking to the paper off-the-record to criticise him.

Guardian front page, Thursday 13 January 2022: PM's future on knife-edge after No 10 party apology pic.twitter.com/RTOPdWJLAE — The Guardian (@guardian) January 12, 2022

The Daily Mirror runs lines from Sir Keir Starmer in PMQs yesterday as its headline.

The Daily Express asks the Mr Johnson to prove he can deliver.

Tomorrow's front page: I'm sorry….. but now prove you can deliver for Britain #tomorrowsfrontpagetoday Read more: https://t.co/VhYzrOiI03 pic.twitter.com/9sajf9Zpj6 — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) January 12, 2022

And the Daily Star calls the PM an “amnesiac”.