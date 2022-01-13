Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons lead tributes to ‘iconic’ singer Ronnie Spector

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 6:02 am Updated: January 13, 2022, 7:51 am
Brian Wilson and Gene Simmons among those paying tribute to ‘icon’ Ronnie Spector (Peter Kramer/AP)

Brian Wilson, Gene Simmons and Kathy Valentine are among those paying tribute to “iconic” US musician Ronnie Spector, following her death aged 78.

The Ronettes singer’s famous friends described her as a “special person” and said her spirit would “live on forever”.

Spector, who was known for such 1960s hits as Be My Baby, Baby I Love You and Walking In The Rain, died on Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer, her family said.

Beach Boys co-founder Wilson, who reportedly became obsessed with Be My Baby, said he was heartbroken by the news.

“I just heard the news about Ronnie Spector and I don’t know what to say,” he tweeted.

“I loved her voice so much and she was a very special person and a dear friend. This just breaks my heart.

“Ronnie’s music and spirit will live forever.”

Remembering Spector, Kiss bassist Simmons said: “RIP Ronnie Spector.

“The iconic voice of the Ronettes.

“I was proud to have spent some time with Ronnie at A&M Studios, listening to her tell stories about the early years of rock ‘n roll. She will be missed.”

Go-Go’s bassist Valentine thanked Spector for being “so freaking cool”.

“This totally blows. f*** cancer,” she said.

“RIP the legend Ronnie Spector. Thank you for the music, for being so freaking cool”.

Lord Of The Rings actor Elijah Wood tweeted: “Farewell, legend and music icon Ronnie Spector.

“I imagine Be My Baby will play on repeat across the globe today”.

Spector’s band The Ronettes, famous for their striking looks and powerful voices, were one of the premier acts of the girl-group era, touring England with the Rolling Stones and befriending the Beatles.

Her family said she had lived her life with “a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humour and a smile on her face”.

She is survived by her husband, Jonathan Greenfield, and two sons, Jason and Austin.

