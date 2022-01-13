Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

The 12 military roles stripped from the Duke of York

By Press Association
January 13, 2022, 9:11 pm
The Duke of York marches with the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm (Tim Graham/PA)
The Duke of York marches with the Royal Navy’s Fleet Air Arm (Tim Graham/PA)

Here is the list of the 12 honorary military roles which the Duke of York has returned to the Queen:

British military affiliations

– Colonel of the Grenadier Guards

– Honorary air commodore of RAF Lossiemouth

– Colonel-in-chief of the Royal Irish Regiment

– Colonel-in-chief of the Small Arms School Corps

– Commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm

– Royal colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, 2nd Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland

– Deputy colonel-in-chief of The Royal Lancers (Queen Elizabeth’s Own)

– Colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment

Overseas honorary military roles

– Colonel-in-chief of the Queen’s York Rangers (1st American Regiment)

– Colonel-in-chief of The Royal Highland Fusiliers Of Canada

– Colonel-in-chief of the Royal New Zealand Army Logistic Regiment (The Duke of York’s Own)

– Colonel-in-chief of the Princess Louise Fusiliers (in Nova Scotia, Canada)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal