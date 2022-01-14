Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calls to cut Andrew’s connections to city of York

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 10:45 am
The Duke of York ahead of the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle last April (PA)
Calls have been made for the Duke of York to lose the title linking him to the Yorkshire city with a “unique connection to the crown and the monarch”.

A senior member of City of York Council has begun a campaign to strip Andrew of his Duke of York title after the Queen removed his honorary military roles and he gave up his use of the HRH style following the legal developments in the United States.

Darryl Smalley, Liberal Democrat executive member for culture, leisure and communities at the council, said: “York’s unique connection to the crown and the monarch is an important part of our city’s legacy, history and a great source of pride.

“No-one is above the law and all allegations should rightly be fully investigated, particularly following the recent distressing court cases.

“We stand with all victims, whose harrowing stories have shocked us all in recent months.

“Whilst Prince Andrew remains innocent until proven guilty, Buckingham Palace and the Government must consider the implications of these troubling allegations moving forward.

“Having been stripped of his military roles and royal patronages by the Queen, he should also now relinquish his title as Duke of York.”

Labour MP for York Central Rachael Maskell agreed, tweeting: “It’s untenable for the Duke of York to cling onto his title another day longer; this association with York must end.

Duke and Duchess of York on their wedding day in 1986
The newly created Duke of York and Duchess of York wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their marriage at Westminster Abbey (PA)

“There’s a very serious allegation made against this man of privilege & entitlement.

“I’m working with agencies to tackle sexual violence & misogyny. #NotinYorksName”

Andrew was made Duke of York on the day of his wedding to Sarah, Duchess of York – July 23 1986.

The Queen marked the royal nuptials by giving her second son the dukedom – the highest rank in the British peerage – and he also became became Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh.

The monarch traditionally gives members of the royal family a new title when they get married, with Prince William becoming the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry given the title the Duke of Sussex.

Former holders of the title Duke of York include Andrew’s grandfather King George VI and his great-grandfather King George V.

Andrew’s dukedom will not be inherited by his daughters Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice when he dies, but revert back to the sovereign.

The title was created in the 14th century and the following century became a possession of the Crown when it was inherited by a future monarch.

