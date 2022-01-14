Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Harry Dunn suspect no longer facing court to enable ‘ongoing discussions’ – CPS

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 11:19 am Updated: January 14, 2022, 11:41 am
Harry Dunn (Handout/PA)
Harry Dunn’s alleged killer will no longer face a court hearing, to enable “ongoing discussions” with the Crown Prosecution Service to continue.

The CPS previously said in a statement that the 44-year-old’s case would be heard at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, but the hearing has now been vacated.

Sacoolas is accused of causing death by dangerous driving following a fatal crash outside US military base RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27 2019.

The suspect had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government following the collision, and was able to leave the UK 19 days after the incident.

In a statement issued on Friday, the CPS said: “Following engagement between the parties, the hearing on January 18 at Westminster Magistrates’ Court has been vacated.

“This is to enable ongoing discussions between the CPS and Anne Sacoolas’s legal representatives to continue.

“Mrs Sacoolas has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice any proceedings.”

The announcement follows a statement last month in which the CPS said it remained “committed to securing justice in this matter” and that the case would be heard on Tuesday.

Immediately after December’s statement, Sacoolas’s legal representatives said: “While we have always been willing to discuss a virtual hearing, there is no agreement at this time.”

Harry Dunn death
Harry Dunn’s parents were ‘looking forward’ to the now vacated hearing on Tuesday (Aaron Chown/PA)

A decision was reached to charge Sacoolas with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

Reacting to the announcement, the Dunn family’s spokesman, Radd Seiger, said the hearing has now been postponed.

Issuing a statement, He said: “We have full faith in the Crown Prosecution Service and will wait to hear from them with further developments, hopefully in the near future.

“Harry’s family were obviously looking forward to the hearing on Tuesday so they hope an agreement will be reached sooner rather than later.

“It is vitally important for their mental health that justice and closure is achieved soon.”

