Mark Cavendish burglary: Police releases images of men they want to speak to

Police have released photographs of two men they want to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

The athlete and his wife were threatened during the raid at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on November 27.

Essex Police said that a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.

The force has released photographs of two men that officers want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

Jo Jobson (right), 25, is from Plaistow, east London, while 26-year-old George Goddard is 26 is from Loughton in Essex (Essex Police/PA)

Jo Jobson, 25, is from Plaistow, east London, while 26-year-old George Goddard is from Loughton in Essex. Goddard also has links to the Isle of Dogs in London.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Romario Henry, 30, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, has been charged with two counts of robbery.

He was not asked to enter pleas at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

The defendant, who appeared by video-link from Chelmsford Prison, is due back before the court on February 4.

Two other men are due to answer bail this week.

Detective Inspector Tony Atkin, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is ongoing and, so far, three people have been arrested.

“I now seek the public’s help to locate two men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard.

“I believe both men will have information which will help the investigation and I would urge them both to come forward.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jo Jobson and George Goddard is asked to call Essex Police on 101 and cite Operation Chamber when asked.