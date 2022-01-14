Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mark Cavendish burglary: Police releases images of men they want to speak to

By Press Association
January 14, 2022, 11:33 am
Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish was threatened during the raid at his home (Bradley Collyer/ PA)
Police have released photographs of two men they want to speak to in connection with an aggravated burglary at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.

The athlete and his wife were threatened during the raid at their home in the Ongar area of Essex at about 2.35am on November 27.

Essex Police said that a Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen.

The force has released photographs of two men that officers want to speak to in connection with their investigation.

Jo Jobson (right), 25, is from Plaistow, east London while 26-year-old George Goddard is from Loughton in Essex. (Essex Police/ PA)
Jo Jobson, 25, is from Plaistow, east London, while 26-year-old George Goddard is from Loughton in Essex. Goddard also has links to the Isle of Dogs in London.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Romario Henry, 30, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south-east London, has been charged with two counts of robbery.

He was not asked to enter pleas at a hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

The defendant, who appeared by video-link from Chelmsford Prison, is due back before the court on February 4.

Two other men are due to answer bail this week.

Detective Inspector Tony Atkin, who is leading the investigation, said: “The investigation is ongoing and, so far, three people have been arrested.

“I now seek the public’s help to locate two men, Jo Jobson and George Goddard.

“I believe both men will have information which will help the investigation and I would urge them both to come forward.”

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Jo Jobson and George Goddard is asked to call Essex Police on 101 and cite Operation Chamber when asked.

