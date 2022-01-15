Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 15

By Press Association
January 15, 2022, 2:03 am
The nation’s front pages are overwhelmingly dominated by the “partygate” scandal which has consumed Boris Johnson and prompted MPs from his own party to call for his resignation.

The Daily Telegraph writes that Boris Johnson is set to scrap Plan B Covid restrictions as he plots to win back the public and his Tory peers amid the scandal of “partygate”.

The Guardian carries Downing Street’s apology to the Queen after it was revealed government staff held two parties the night before she buried her husband. The paper also writes that Conservative MPs will hold crisis talks over the weekend amid mounting public outrage over lockdown-busting party allegations.

The Daily Mirror reports No10 staff held “weekly wine time Fridays” while the rest of the nation was under strict lockdown.

The “raucous bash” which was held on the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral and prompted Mr Johnson’s apology to the Queen had involved Downing Street staff hauling “a suitcase full of wine” into No10 and resulted in revellers breaking a child’s swing, The Sun claims.

The Independent carries an exclusive about the “partygate” saga, reporting that the Prime Minister has drawn up a list of Tory MPs he will ask to take the fall over the scandal to save his leadership.

i weekend writes that Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have been attempting to “woo” Tory MPs as pressure mounts within the PM’s own party for him to quit.

The Daily Express writes that the “devoted Queen deserves better” than the alleged conduct of No10 during a lockdown which saw her forced to solitarily mourn her husband.

The Times reports cabinet ministers have warned Boris Johnson he is in a “last chance saloon” as those still backing the PM find it increasingly difficult to defend the conduct of Downing Street staff.

The FT Weekend also splashes with the scandal engulfing the PM, writing that his “future hangs by (a) thread”.

The Daily Star continues in the same vein, carrying the headline: “Will the last of Bozo’s flunkies caught having a lockdown party please turn out the lights”.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mail accuses Sir Keir Starmer of hypocrisy and features a blurry image of the Labour leader appearing to hold an alcoholic drink in the company of colleagues which the paper claims was taken in April 2021 while the UK was under strict lockdown.

