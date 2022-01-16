Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 16

By Press Association
January 16, 2022, 1:05 am Updated: January 16, 2022, 2:59 am
The nation’s front pages focus on Boris Johnson and his attempt to hold onto his leadership as more Tory MPs join the chorus calling for his resignation. Also featured is the embattled Duke of York, who was stripped of his royal titles this week as the monarchy moves to distance itself from his sexual assault case.

The Sunday Telegraph splashes with a story and photo featuring Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie Johnson at a West End club in London breaching Covid social distancing rules days after the public was warned that it was “critical” to follow the guidance.

The Observer says Tory MPs will oust the Prime Minister from Downing Street if he tries to doge the blame for “partygate”.

The Sunday Express cites a senior Government source’s claim that all Covid restrictions will be dropped across England in 10 days, which comes as Mr Johnson “fights for his political life”.

The Sunday Times also reports the PM will be taking desperate measures to “save his own skin”, including a “mass clearout of No 10” and a “series of populist announcements” as he “blames everyone but himself for the crisis”.

The Sunday Mirror carries the latest in the Duke of York’s sexual assault case, with the paper reporting the embattled royal’s lawyers plan to adopt a “false memory” line of questioning with his accuser .

Sunday People also focuses on the duke after he was stripped of his royal titles.

Elsewhere, The Independent carries fears revealed in new figures that long Covid sufferers from the poorest areas of the country are being denied access to specialist care.

And the Daily Star Sunday writes the Government is imposing new “party taxes” on celebration supplies including plastic wine glasses, cutlery and balloons.

