Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Andrew’s teddy bear collection was not to be disturbed, claims documentary

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 1:03 pm
The Duke of York would lose his temper if 50 to 60 stuffed toys were not position on his bed properly, an ITV documentary will allege (PA)
The Duke of York would lose his temper if 50 to 60 stuffed toys were not position on his bed properly, an ITV documentary will allege (PA)

The Duke of York’s love of his soft toy collection meant he would throw a tantrum if the teddy bears were moved, an ITV documentary will allege.

A laminated picture of Andrew’s favoured possessions was said to be kept in a drawer to help household staff properly place them on his bed.

The claims will be made by former royal protection officer Paul Page in the ITV programme Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, which is due to be screened on Tuesday.

Duke of Edinburgh funeral
The duke had 50 to 60 soft toys on his bed, a documentary will hear (Chris Jackson/PA)

Speaking about the duke’s private apartment, Mr Page said: “It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed.

“And, basically, there was a card the inspector showed us in a drawer, and it was a picture of these bears all in situ on the bed.

“And the reason for the laminated picture was that, if those bears weren’t put back in the right order by the maids, he would shout and scream and become verbally abusive.”

Andrew is facing a civil sexual assault lawsuit from a woman who alleges she was trafficked to have sex with him by his friend Jeffrey Epstein.

The duke, who denies the allegation, was last week stripped of his honorary military roles and royal patronages after losing a legal bid to have the case thrown out.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s former girlfriend, was convicted on December 29 of procuring teenage girls for Epstein and will be sentenced this summer.

Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA)

Epstein was found dead in his cell at a federal jail in Manhattan in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.

Two of those contributing to the documentary suggested Andrew and Maxwell were so comfortable around each other they gave the impression they had been in a relationship.

Euan Rellie, who socialised with Maxwell, said: “I got the sense that Prince Andrew and Ghislaine had probably been boyfriend and girlfriend in the past. They had an easy warmth around each other.”

Aurelia Cecil Wedding Duke of York
The duke leaving a social event with Ghislaine Maxwell (Chris Ison/PA)

Mr Page, who said he believes he first met Maxwell in 2001, added: “From the way she was allowed to enter and exit the palace, go in and out, we thought she was having an intimate relationship with Prince Andrew.

“A colleague of mine remembers her coming in four times in one day, from the morning till the evening – in and out, in and out…”

Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile will be broadcast on ITV at 9pm on Tuesday January 18.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal