Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man who died while awaiting trial for murder sustained self-inflicted neck wound

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 2:03 pm
Diane Douglas was reported missing by family members “who had lost contact with her for several years”. (Norfolk Police/PA)
Diane Douglas was reported missing by family members “who had lost contact with her for several years”. (Norfolk Police/PA)

A man found dead in his prison cell while awaiting trial for the murder of missing Diane Douglas had sustained a self-inflicted neck wound.

Stuart Williamson, 56, was accused of killing Ms Douglas between December 1 and December 31 2018, when she would have been 55 or 56.

Williamson was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Norwich at around 5pm on December 29 2021, Norfolk Police said.

  • October 21 2021: Ms Douglas is reported missing by family, triggering a 'no body' murder investigation
  • October 30: Williamson is arrested before being charged with murder, with a trial set for April 2022. He had not yet entered a plea.
  • November 2: Ms Douglas's remains are found in the garden of a house in Colton
  • December 29: Williamson is found dead in his cell
  • January 14, 2022: Details of Williamsons's death emerge at an inquest hearing
  • February 8, 2022: Date of next hearing

The force said his medical cause of death was stated, at an inquest which was opened and adjourned on Friday, as “hypovolemic shock” due to a “self-inflicted left neck wound”.

Hypovolemic shock is where severe blood loss causes low blood pressure.

Ms Douglas, from Colton, a village west of Norwich, was reported missing by family members on October 21 2021.

Norfolk Police launched a ‘no body’ murder investigation after inquiries found Ms Douglas had not been seen for a “significant period”.

Ms Douglas’s remains were then found in the garden of a house in Barford Road, Colton, on November 2, the force said.

A Home Office post-mortem examination established the provisional cause of death as unascertained due to the state of decomposition, with further examination to be carried out.

Williamson, of Barford Road in Colton, had been arrested in Wales on October 30 and was later charged with murder.

He had yet to enter a plea to the charge and was remanded in custody, facing a trial at Norwich Crown Court in April.

Williamson was found dead in his prison cell at HMP Norwich at around 5pm on December 29, Norfolk Police said on Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

A further hearing is due to take place at Norwich Crown Court on February 8.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal