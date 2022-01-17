Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Community in shock as pensioner killed and husband critically injured in attack

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 2:31 pm Updated: January 17, 2022, 2:35 pm
Freda Walker, 86, who was killed on Saturday, and her husband, Ken, a former district councillor who is in a critical condition in hospital (Bolsover District Council/PA)
Freda Walker, 86, who was killed on Saturday, and her husband, Ken, a former district councillor who is in a critical condition in hospital (Bolsover District Council/PA)

The murder of an 86-year-old woman in an attack in which her husband was critically injured has left the entire community in shock, a council leader has said.

Derbyshire Police said a serious level of violence had been used in the “horrific” incident, which led to the death of Freda Walker.

Mrs Walker’s husband, Ken, aged 88, was found with life-threatening injuries after paramedics were called to the couple’s home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover, early on Saturday.

Langwith Junction
An image of the scene posted on social media by Derbyshire Police

The leader of Bolsover District Council, Steve Fritchley, said Mr Walker, a former district councillor and honorary alderman, was in a critical condition in hospital. His wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cllr Fritchley, who represents the Langwith ward, said: “This is shocking news.

“It is terrible when something like this happens, but it really hits home when it happens on your doorstep and to someone you know.

“It’s very upsetting and I was quite angry over the weekend.

“Ken and Freda were in their own home, a place where everyone deserves to be and feel safe, only to be attacked and ultimately bringing Freda’s life to a premature end.

“We have heard many people say ‘oh Ken and Freda, what a lovely couple’ and they really were. This has sent shockwaves through the local community.”

Cllr Fritchley added: “I worked alongside Ken for many years on both the district and town council.

“Ken’s dedication and service to the public was an example to all. He always wanted to help people, do his best for the local community and he admirably represented the authority as chair for 10 years, promoting the council and district to whoever he could.

“Freda was lovely. Always wanting to help people, always had the time of day to say ‘hello’ and speak to them as they walked past. She will be sorely missed by her family, friends and the local community.

“Ken retired from being a district councillor in 2019 and just when they should both be enjoying their twilight years together, this terrible incident has happened, and our thoughts are with Ken and his family.”

Derbyshire Constabulary said officers are continuing to work on a number of lines of inquiry in the search for those responsible.

The Divisional Commander, Chief Superintendent Hayley Barnett, said: “This is a horrific incident for the community of Langwith Junction and our thoughts remain with the family and friends of those affected.

“While the investigation is in its early stages, I can confirm this is not being treated as a domestic incident.

“There was also a serious level of violence used in the incident and we are doing all we can to understand the circumstances and find those responsible.

“A team of detectives are working round the clock and I would urge anyone, particularly any drivers with dashcam or homeowners with CCTV that covers the area, to come forward as a matter of urgency.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]