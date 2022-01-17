Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bataclan medic tells Manchester Arena inquiry of vital need for doctor at scene

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 2:57 pm
The Glade of Light, a memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack (Mark Waugh/Manchester City Council)
A medic who treated casualties at the Bataclan attack in Paris in 2015 has told the Manchester Arena inquiry it is “vital” to send trained doctors to the scenes of terrorist incidents.

Dr Matthieu Langlois, who was a physician with the French counter-terrorism policing unit RAID, gave evidence on Monday to the inquiry into the bombing in Manchester, which killed 22  people.

He was sent to the Bataclan Theatre after three men opened fire on the crowd in November 2015, killing 130 people.

The inquiry heard that Dr Langlois triaged casualties in the theatre’s orchestra pit, which was classed as a “hot zone” because of the ongoing threat from the terrorists, two of whom remained in the building with hostages on the first floor.

He said: “The objective was to clear, as quickly as possible, the ‘hot zone’ and we did that because all of level zero of the Bataclan was cleared in 35 to 40 minutes, and it was done more than 30 minutes before the neutralisation of the threat.”

The inquiry into the bombing at Manchester Arena on May 22 2017 has heard that many casualties waited more than an hour for treatment amid confusion over whether further attacks were under way.

Three paramedics went into the City Room foyer, where the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi, struck, as members of the public and unarmed police officers were forced to move casualties on makeshift stretchers.

Dr Langlois said it was “vital” to have a trained doctor in the “hot zone”.

He said: “One thing I am quite sure of is it is not a job for a junior physician or for paramedics. You need to have very quick and extremely experienced eyes to see all the casualties.”

Sadiq Khan visit to European capitals
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan and his Parisian counterpart, Anne Hidalgo, attend a memorial service to mark the third anniversary of the 2015 Bataclan terrorist attack in Paris (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The inquiry chairman, Sir John Saunders, asked Dr Langlois if there was a risk in doing rapid triage that someone may wrongly be believed to be dead.

He replied: “That’s why you need to be experienced.”

He said tactical doctors, who would be sent to the scene of attacks, should have specific training, repeated at very frequent intervals.

While triaging patients at the Bataclan, Dr Langlois also carried out some basic lifesaving techniques, including applying tourniquets and compressing wounds, the inquiry heard.

But he said the priority was to get casualties out of the area quickly.

He added: “We know the most important thing is the delay between the point of injury and arrival at a trauma centre.”

The inquiry heard that since the Bataclan attack he had identified learning points including the need for emergency services to co-ordinate with each other.

He said: “We need a real operational collaboration between all these teams.”

The inquiry continues.

