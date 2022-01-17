Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Teenager missing after attending Windsor nightclub found safe and well

By Press Association
January 17, 2022, 8:25 pm Updated: January 17, 2022, 9:13 pm
Missing Marnie Clayton (Thames Valley Police/PA)
Missing Marnie Clayton (Thames Valley Police/PA)

A teenage girl who went missing after last being seen in a nightclub has been found safe and well, Thames Valley Police said.

Marnie Clayton, 18, was found in Basingstoke, Hampshire, on Monday afternoon after last being seen at Atik nightclub on William Street in Windsor at around 2am on Sunday, Thames Valley Police said.

Ms Clayton, from Bracknell, Berkshire, was reported missing just after 3am by her family when she did not return home.

Officers from Hampshire Constabulary have arrested a 21-year-old man in Basingstoke on suspicion of battery, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, breach of police bail, false imprisonment and making threats to kill.

The man, from Reading, remains in police custody.

Local policing area commander for Windsor and Maidenhead, Superintendent Michael Greenwood, said Miss Clayton was found thanks to a joint investigation by Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary, who were helped by thousands of people sharing their missing person appeal.

A view of the ATIK nightclub in Windsor in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
A view of the Atik nightclub in Windsor in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Mr Greenwood said: “I am delighted to be able to confirm that we have located Marnie safe and well and returned her home to her family, who were naturally extremely concerned for her.

“This outcome is the result of fantastic work from officers and staff from both Thames Valley Police and our colleagues in Hampshire, when, working on information received from some of the hundreds of calls since Marnie was reported missing, we have managed to locate her.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to the many thousands of members of the public who shared our appeal to locate her and extend this also to the local and national media.

“It cannot be underestimated how important the information received was in locating Marnie safe and well.

“I am very proud of all of our officers and staff and colleagues in Hampshire for their work, and also all of the members of our local community who shared appeals and called us with the information which has helped us bring Marnie home.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]