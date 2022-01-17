Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Clear skies provide fine views of Wolf Moon

By Press Association
January 17, 2022
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Skygazers across the UK are enjoying the first full moon of 2022 – also known as the Wolf Moon.

The January full moon is traditionally called the Wolf Moon by native North Americans because wolves can be heard howling at the moon more at this time of year.

It was believed that wolves howled more during the winter due to hunger.

First full moon of 2022
The moon rises above a tower block in Portsmouth (Steve Parsons/PA)
First full moon of 2022
The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth (Steve Parsons/PA)
First full moon of 2022
The Church of St Mary in Castro in the grounds of Dover Castle, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
First full moon of 2022
Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)
First full moon of 2022
The moon appears behind houses in Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)
First full moon of 2022
Clear skies across the UK helped the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)
First full moon of 2022
Cable cars pass in front of the moon as they cross the River Thames in London (Yui Mok/PA)
First full moon of 2022
A plane flies past the moon over London (Aaron Chown/PA)
First full moon of 2022
Balmoral Clock in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

