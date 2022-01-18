Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 18

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 3:37 am
The national papers focus on new partygate accusations from Boris Johnson’s ex-aide Dominic Cummings.

Mr Cummings’ accusation that the Prime Minister lied to parliament about a garden party during the country’s first lockdown is carried by The Times, the Daily Mirror and Metro.

The Guardian adds that another staffer told the paper it is “inconceivable”  that the PM did not know about an email invite for the party sent by his principal private secretary Martin Reynolds.

The i‘s angle on the ongoing debacle focuses on growing “Tory angst” and comments from serving minister George Freeman that Mr Johnson and his office “should set the highest standard”.

The Government is exploring options to lower household energy bills by paying suppliers, according to the Financial Times, which calls the potential proposal a “radical intervention” in the market.

The Daily Express suggests that fixing the cost of living crisis, and specifically high energy bills, could relieve pressure on Mr Johnson.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Dominic Raab’s announcement of “historic sentencing reform” to give judges room to deal with a trial backlog.

The Independent carries comments from a former head of the Royal Navy, who says the Prime Minister’s plan to put the military in charge of tackling migrant crossings will help people smugglers.

The Daily Mail says British troops and weapons have been sent to the Ukraine, including missile systems, with troops to stay to teach the Ukrainians how to combat Russian tanks.

The Sun reports that the Duke of York demanded five “teddies and soft toys” on his bed at Buckingham Palace, according to an ex-royal cop who spoke to ITV.

And the Daily Star leads with actor Kenneth Branagh calling Brian Blessed a “spiritual guru who exudes peace and tranquillity”.

