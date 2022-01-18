Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Crossrail ‘on track’ to begin passenger services in first half of 2022

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 10:59 am Updated: January 18, 2022, 11:25 am
Passenger services on London’s delayed and overbudget Crossrail project are on track to begin by the end of June, Transport for London has announced (TfL/PA)
Passenger services on London’s delayed and over budget Crossrail project are on track to begin by the end of June, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.

The railway will initially operate between Abbey Wood and Paddington through new tunnels under central London.

It will be known as the Elizabeth line once services begin.

An Elizabeth line sign
It will be known as the Elizabeth line (TfL/PA)

Crossrail was planned to open in full from Reading, Berkshire, to Shenfield, Essex, in December 2018, and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.

But it has been hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “The Elizabeth line will transform travel across London and the South East, benefitting millions and supporting hundreds of thousands of new homes and jobs.

“Its brand new trains and step-free stations will help us deliver a modern, truly world-class transport system that allows us to support the growth in London’s population over the coming decades.

Sadiq Khan
Sadiq Khan (Victoria Jones/PA)

“That’s why I’m delighted it is on track to open in the first half of 2022, in what will be a landmark moment for the capital.”

It was announced in August 2020 that trains will begin running on the central section in the first half of 2022.

The full timetable is scheduled to launch by May 2023.

The total cost of the project has been estimated to be £18.9 billion, including £5.1 billion from the Government.

An Elizabeth line train
Elizabeth line trains have been running through the tunnels for tests since May 2021 (TfL/PA)

TfL said London will “ultimately fund the majority of the cost”.

Elizabeth line trains have been running through the tunnels for tests since May 2021.

The final phase of testing involving trials to ensure the safety and reliability of the railway began in November last year.

Thousands of staff from TfL, Network Rail and other partner organisations will soon take part in exercises to test timetables and simulate scenarios such as evacuations from trains and stations.

The emergency services will be involved, meaning police, fire and ambulance vehicles could be seen near stations.

