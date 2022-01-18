Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Domestic violence trial of Ryan Giggs postponed due to court backlog

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 1:41 pm
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs (Peter Byrne/PA)
Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs (Peter Byrne/PA)

The domestic violence trial of ex-Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has been put back seven months due to the ongoing backlog of court cases.

His hearing had been fixed for next Monday at Manchester Crown Court but no courtroom at the venue is available to take the case.

On Tuesday, Judge Hilary Manley said: “Unfortunately it has become necessary to vacate this trial from the list.

“The reason for this is because there is not a court available to accommodate this trial.

“Due to the large backlog of court cases, which has been exacerbated by the pandemic and the need for social distancing, this is a situation which is a daily reality for the criminal courts.”

Other trials listed next week include rape cases and hearings involving defendants in custody, the court was told.

One of the rape cases was already on its second trial date.

Judge Manley said such trials had to take priority.

Chris Daw QC, representing Giggs, said: “I have, of course, explained the situation to him and he is extremely disappointed at the development.

“He is grateful efforts have been made to fix the earliest possible new date.”

Giggs, 47, who did not attend Tuesday’s hearing, will now face a trial, which is set to last around two weeks, on August 8.

A pre-trial review hearing will take place on July 1.

Giggs is accused of using controlling and coercive behaviour against his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville, 36, between August 2017 and November 2020.

He is also accused of assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and of the common assault of her younger sister, Emma Greville, at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

Giggs has denied the allegations and pleaded not guilty to all charges.

He is on leave from his position as manager of Wales, for whom he won 64 caps as a player.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]