Kate ‘underwhelmed’ at chance to be on Josh Widdicombe’s Parenting Hell podcast

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 2:51 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 4:03 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Comic Josh Widdicombe has told how he has never seen someone look “more underwhelmed” in his life than when he asked the Duchess of Cambridge to appear on his parenting podcast.

Father-of-two Widdicombe presents the hit series Parenting Hell with friend and fellow comedian Rob Beckett, in which they chat to celebrities about the trials and tribulations of modern-day parenthood.

Widdicombe encountered Kate at the Royal Variety Performance in November, and revealed his agent bet him £100 he would not ask the duchess to appear on his podcast.

The duchess, mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, focuses her charity work on the early years of childhood and its crucial impact on outcomes in later life.

But Widdicombe told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB): “She brings up parenting because it’s what I spoke about in the stand-up, and I was like, this is my chance. And I said, ‘We’d love to have you on the podcast’.

“I’ve never seen someone more underwhelmed at a question in my life. She moved very quickly on to the cast of Matilda, I’ll tell you that for free.”

Royal visit to nursery and pre-school – Stockwell
The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to a London nursery (Phil Harris/Daily Mirror/PA)

Asked by presenter Susanna Reid if Kate listened to the podcast, he replied: “If she does, she’s playing a very canny game of looking like she didn’t know what I was talking about.”

Kate has already made a parenting podcast debut, appearing on Happy Mum Happy Baby hosted by Giovanna Fletcher in 2020.

She confessed to struggling with “mummy guilt” and said she tried “hypnobirthing” when pregnant.

