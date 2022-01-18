Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Councillor ‘in and out of consciousness’ after incident which saw death of wife

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 3:01 pm
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker, who was murdered in an attack at their home in Shirebrook, near Bolsover (Bolsover District Council/PA)
Former district councillor Ken Walker with his wife Freda Walker, who was murdered in an attack at their home in Shirebrook, near Bolsover (Bolsover District Council/PA)

A town councillor remains “in and out of consciousness” following a violent incident which saw the death of his 86-year-old wife.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the attack on Freda Walker and 88-year-old Kenneth Walker, who is in hospital in a critical but stable condition.

Derbyshire Police said paramedics were called to the couple’s home in Station Road, Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover, early on Saturday.

Langwith Junction
Freda Walker was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband Kenneth was found with life-threatening injuries (Josh Payne/PA)

Mrs Walker was pronounced dead at the scene while her husband was found with life-threatening injuries.

Assistant Chief Constable Dave Kirby told reporters the force could not rule out the incident being a targeted attack, but there was nothing to suggest it was related to Mr Walker’s work as a councillor.

Addressing Mr Walker’s condition, ACC Kirby said: “I can’t talk specifically about injuries but I can say he’s in a critical but stable condition.

“I think it’s reasonable to say in the next few days we’ll have more understanding of the prognosis as well.

Langwith Junction
Floral tributes could be seen outside the property on Tuesday (Josh Payne/PA)

“I believe he’s been in and out of consciousness.”

A number of floral tributes could be seen outside the property on Station Road on Tuesday as a police cordon remained in place.

Some left messages saying “RIP Freda, you will be missed” and “we will keep you and your family in our prayers during this difficult time”.

ACC Kirby said a leading line of inquiry was still that the incident could have been an aggravated burglary.

Langwith Junction
Derbyshire Police said they could not rule out whether the incident was a targeted attack (Josh Payne/PA)

The officer said they were also keeping an open mind as to whether there was one or more than one person responsible for the attack.

Speaking about whether it could have been a targeted attack, he said: “There’s nothing we can rule out in terms of targeting.

“There is nothing to say, though, that it’s anything to do with Ken’s work as a councillor or his other links to the local community.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]