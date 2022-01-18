Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mum and partner responsible for tragic toddler’s injuries, murder trial told

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 4:41 pm
Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Phylesia Shirley and Kemar Brown appearing at the Old Bailey in London charged with murder and causing or allowing the death of a child
A “defenceless” two-year-old boy was murdered by his mother and her boyfriend after suffering a “catalogue of very significant” injuries in the weeks before he died, a court heard.

Kyrell Matthews died with 41 rib fractures, as well as significant internal bleeding and bruising, allegedly caused by “very forceful squeezing or blows”, prosecutors say.

Kyrell’s mother, Phylesia Shirley, and her then-boyfriend, Kemar Brown, deny murdering the boy at Shirley’s home in Thornton Heath, south London, on October 20 2019.

Opening the case at the Old Bailey on Tuesday afternoon, prosecutor Edward Brown QC told jurors: “What you will hear in the evidence amounts to no less than a determined pattern of repeated and significant assaults, on a completely defenceless and young child.

Kyrell Matthews death court case
Two-year-old Kyrell Matthews who died at a home in Thornton Heath, south London, on October 20 2019 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“And it will be no surprise to you that the effect of these injuries would have been real pain, not only on their infliction, of course, but also pain and discomfort after and following each violent episode.”

He added: “It is the prosecution case that the injuries were inflicted on that very young child by the defendants Phylesia Shirley or Kemar Brown or both of them.”

Shirley and Brown had been in a relationship for approximately a year when Kyrell died, a month after his second birthday.

Jurors heard Kyrell did not attend a nursery and so was in the full-time care of his mother, then aged 21.

Brown, however, spent almost all of his time at Shirley’s one-bedroom flat and regularly slept over, jurors were told.

Neither defendant was employed in the period leading up to Kyrell’s death, the court heard.

Prosecutor Mr Brown said: “They therefore together had constant and consistent care of the child.

“You immediately understand the relevance of that issue.”

Shirley, 24, and Brown, 28, of separate addresses in Thornton Heath, deny murder.

Brown also denies two further charges – causing or allowing death, and causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child.

Shirley has admitted allowing the death and allowing serious physical harm to a child.

The prosecution opening will continue on Wednesday, along with a short response from the defendants’ barristers.

