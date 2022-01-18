Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Police force not compliant with first aid training guidelines at time of bombing

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 5:03 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 6:07 pm
Sir John Saunders, chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry (PA)
Sir John Saunders, chairman of the Manchester Arena Inquiry (PA)

Greater Manchester Police was not providing the recommended hours of first aid training at the time of the Manchester Arena attack, the inquiry into the bombing has heard.

On Tuesday, the inquiry heard between 2014 and 2020 the force was not compliant with the licensing requirements for the First Aid Learning Programme, because it did not meet the guidelines for the number of hours officers should spend on the training.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry said it was a deliberate decision to provide six hours of training on the first aid skills course, rather than the nine recommended by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

He said: “It was a continuation of the training programme taking place prior to 2013.”

Manchester shooting
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Wasim Chaudhry (Peter Byrne/PA)

The inquiry also heard at the time of the attack on May 22 2017 officers did not receive refresher training every year as recommended.

Mr Chaudhry said the force was now compliant and offered additional training on the use of tourniquets.

Asked if the additional training had been introduced as a result of evidence heard at the inquiry, he said: “Yes it has. From this inquiry and feedback through this inquiry from our staff in relation to the situation that they faced on the night.”

Assistant Chief Constable Iain Raphael from the College of Policing told the inquiry he believed the college, the professional body for policing, should have more powers to deal with a force which was not complying with requirements for first aid training.

He said: “Albeit they had made a policy decision, this length of time to achieve compliance feels too long.

“I think it would be useful if there were more teeth and more ability to guide compliance in this area.”

He said the training recommendations for all forces were set to be changed to include first responder interventions, such as actions to stop catastrophic bleeding and open airways.

The hearing was told the new training would not come into force until January next year.

Inquiry chairman Sir John Saunders said: “Certainly from police officers we have heard, they were really very keen to have had the information they needed to have given more help to the people at the time and for them to be left in the same situation quite a long time after that now, they might feel a bit let down.”

Mr Raphael said: “I can appreciate that but I would also say already these are operational requirements that any force right now can decide to do.”

The inquiry has been hearing evidence on the issue of the “care gap” – the time taken from when an attack takes place to when medical professionals arrive on scene to treat those injured.

Lieutenant Colonel Claire Park, the major incident lead for London Air Ambulance, told the inquiry the basic life-saving techniques for stopping bleeding and opening airways should be on the National Curriculum.

She said: “These two interventions can easily be taught and can save lives across the board, that’s why, not just in relation to this but in general, I think it’s really important.”

The inquiry has heard many casualties waited more than an hour for treatment amid confusion over whether further attacks were under way after Salman Abedi detonated a bomb after an Ariana Grande concert, killing 22 people.

Sir John adjourned the hearings until February 14, when the inquiry will hear more evidence about the preventability of the attack.

