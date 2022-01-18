Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Cold weather alert issued as temperatures set to plummet across parts of UK

By Press Association
January 18, 2022, 6:23 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 8:01 pm
The alert covers central and southern England (Ben Birchall/PA)
The alert covers central and southern England (Ben Birchall/PA)

A cold weather alert has been issued as freezing temperatures and widespread frosts are set to hit parts of the UK this week.

The UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) urged Britons to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of colder conditions as it issued the warning on Tuesday.

The alert covers central and southern England.

The Met Office said the West Midlands, East Midlands, East, South East and South West are also set to see colder temperatures from around 6pm on Wednesday to 9am on Sunday.

Met Office Meteorologist Stephen Partridge said that the weather was “one for getting the big coats out” with temperatures as low as 3C (37.4F) to 5C (41F) during the day and -5C at night (21.2F) on Thursday.

“It will certainly be a noticeable change”, he said.

“One for getting the bigger coats out really, through the end of the week.

“Less of the milder conditions we’ve had by day and certainly widespread frosts overnight.

“Thankfully, it’s going to be mostly dry, so ice shouldn’t be too much of an issue.”

He added that the cold weather was due to Arctic air blowing across the UK.

Agostinho Sousa, consultant in public health medicine at the UKHSA, urged Britons to remind elderly neighbours to heat their homes.

“Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

“Remind vulnerable relatives and neighbours to heat their home to at least 18C – particularly if they have reduced mobility, are 65 or older, or have a health condition.

“Should they need to go outside, it’s important for them to wear shoes with a good grip.”

Mr Partridge said that the cold weather had been caused by an “Arctic chill”.

It comes as the Alzheimer’s Society warned colder weather can bring specific challenges for those living with dementia and can even make symptoms temporarily worse.

The charity said: “People with dementia aren’t always able to communicate the fact they’re cold – or they may not even recognise it themselves.”

Simple measures can be taken to ensure they stay safe and warm, the organisation added.

These include making sure those with dementia are dressed for colder weather, supporting them across icy and snowy surfaces outside and encouraging regular movement as well as regular meals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]