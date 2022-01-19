Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Fashion world mourns ‘indomitable’ Andre Leon Talley

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 7:31 am Updated: January 19, 2022, 8:59 am
Andre Leon Talley has died aged 73 (Seth Wenig/AP)
The fashion industry is mourning the loss of “indomitable” Andre Leon Talley, following his death at the age of 73.

The former Vogue creative director died in New York on Tuesday, his representatives, TAA PR, said in a statement.

During a career spanning five decades, he befriended big names in the fashion world, including Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Paloma Picasso.

Fellow designers, models and other members of the industry paid tribute to Talley as a “force of nature”.

Sharing a vintage photo of the pair on Instagram, US designer Marc Jacobs said he was “in shock” following the news.

“You championed me and you have been my friend since my beginning,” he said.

“Our chats, the moments we shared … oh my friend. You and your passions were larger than life. I love you and I will miss you dear Andre.

“Rest In Peace.”

Belgian designer Diane von Furstenberg said no-one was “grander and more soulful”.

Sharing a picture of him, she wrote: “Good bye darling Andre.

“No one saw the world in a more glamorous way than you did … no one was grander and more soulful than you were

“The world will be less joyful. I have loved you and laughed with you for 45 years… I miss your loud screams … I love you soooo much.”

Edward Enninful, editor-in-chief of British Vogue, wrote on Instagram: “R.I.P dearest Andre. Without you, there would be no me. Thank you for paving the way.”