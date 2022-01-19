Who are the 12 most wanted and what crimes did they allegedly commit?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Here is a list of the 12 most wanted UK fugitives thought to be hiding in Spain or on one of the Spanish islands:

– Benjamin Macann, 32, whose last known address was in Beetley in Norfolk, is wanted by police in the county for allegedly being involved in a cocaine dealing gang. He is white, 5ft 10in, has blue eyes and greying hair, and suffers from asthma. He has links to Barcelona.

Benjamin Macann is accused of being involved in drug dealing (NCA/PA)

– Jack Mayle, 30, from Croydon, south London, allegedly sold substances including class A drug MDMA via a phone line in south London called the Flavour Quest, and on the dark web. The vegan gym regular, whose last known address was in Caterham, Surrey, is white, around 5ft 11in and muscular. He is heavily tattooed – his neck is covered with warriors and religious figures on horses, and he has a full back tattoo. He has a diamond shape under his left eye, “Croydon” tattooed on the outside of his left forearm, and his hands are also covered in images. His left hand has the words “Money never sleeps”, “12-20” and a small heart, while his right is decorated with a design featuring an eye and hands, and the word “Littles”. On both hands he has tattoos on his fingers reading “trap star”.

Jack Mayle is accused of running a drugs line called the Flavour Quest in south London and dealing illegal substances on the dark web (NCA/PA)

– Callum Halpin, 27, is wanted by Greater Manchester Police for the 2018 murder of rival drug dealer Luke Graham, 31, in a turf war, and the attempted murder of Anton Verigotta. His last known address was in Beede Street, Openshaw, Manchester, and he is white, around 6ft, athletic, with a fair complexion. The NCA said he may have a lazy eye. He has links to Spain and possibly Turkey.

Callum Halpin is wanted for murder (NCA/PA)

– Asim Naveed, 29, who is muscular and 6ft 2in, is accused of being the leader of a drug smuggling gang that brought 46kg of cocaine, worth nearly £8 million, into Wales between February and June 2020. His last known addresses were in Butetown and Pentwyn, Cardiff. Naveed, who is described as Asian, has a surgical scar along his left wrist.

Asim Naveed is accused of smuggling millions of pounds worth of cocaine into Wales (NCA/PA)

– Calvin Parris, 32, who has gold upper teeth, is accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it in the Welsh capital. His last known addresses were in Ely, Sully and Barry in Cardiff. He is black and around 5ft 11in.

Calvin Parris allegedly bought cocaine from Naveed and sold it in Cardiff (NCA/PA)

– John James Jones, 31, was last known to have lived in the UK in Aughton, Lancashire. He is wanted for allegedly stabbing two victims multiple times, causing serious injuries. It is thought that Jones, who is white, around 6ft, and stocky with dark hair, fled to Madrid directly after the attack, and may now be in Ibiza.

John James Jones is wanted for stabbing two people causing them serious injuries (NCA/PA)

– Callum Michael Allan, 23, is wanted by Northumbria Police for allegedly being involved in drug dealing as well as assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving. His last known address was in South Shields, and he is slim, white, around 5ft 11in, with fine hair, blue eyes and a Tyneside accent. Allan has links to Alicante and Marbella.

Callum Allan is wanted for various alleged offences including drug dealing as well as assaulting an emergency worker and dangerous driving (NCA/PA)

– Dean Garforth, 29, whose last known address was in Dingle, Liverpool, is wanted by Cheshire Police for being part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns. He is accused of having used the secret phone network Encrochat, that was brought down in an international sting, to carry out his crimes.

Dean Garforth is accused of being part of a gang that sold drugs and guns (NCA/PA)

– Joshua Dillon Hendry, 30, from Liverpool, is also accused of being part of a drug dealing gang, trafficking heroin and crack cocaine from Liverpool to Grimsby via a dedicated phone line, and has a separate 2018 conviction for conspiracy to supply cocaine, for which he was sentenced in his absence to 10 years in prison. His last known address was in Walton, Liverpool, and he is white and 6ft 2in.

Joshua Dillon Hendry was allegedly part of a drug trafficking gang and has separately been convicted of supplying cocaine (NCA/PA)

– Mark Francis Roberts, 28, also from Liverpool, is wanted for GBH and attempted robbery in 2016. Roberts and an accomplice threatened the victim with a knife on his driveway at 1.30am in a bungled attempt to steal his £60,000 Richard Mille watch. When the victim refused to hand it over, the pair stabbed him multiple times, leaving him with a collapsed lung and needing treatment in intensive care.

Roberts, who is white, 6ft 1in and has a scar down his right leg, cut his arm during the attack and was identified when his blood was recovered from the victim.

Mark Roberts is wanted over the violent attempted robbery of a £60,000 watch that left the victim with a collapsed lung (NCA/PA)

– Scotsman James ‘Jamie’ Stevenson, 56, is wanted by the National Crime Agency and Police Scotland over the seizure of approximately one tonne of cocaine and 28 million Etizolam “street Valium” tablets. The cocaine was found in a shipment at the Port of Dover in September 2020 and the tablets were seized following a raid on a suspected pill factory in Kent in June 2020. Stevenson, who is white, stocky and has a scar on the left side of his face, is also wanted in connection with two suspected arson attacks in Lanarkshire and Forth Valley in May 2020. His last known address was in Rutherglen, Glasgow, and he is around 5ft 9in with grey hair. He has links to Barcelona and Alicante.

James Stevenson is wanted over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine and millions of ‘street valium’ tablets (NCA/PA)

– Nana Oppong, 41, is wanted by Essex Police over the drive-by killing of Robert Powell, 50, who was shot eight times with a 9mm pistol on June 13 2020. He is black, athletic, and has various scars including two circular marks above his right eye, a series of small scars on his left hand and fingers, and a scar near his navel. His last known address was in Newham, east London, and he has links to Marbella.

Nana Oppong is wanted over the 2020 murder of 50-year-old Robert Powell in Essex (NCA/PA)