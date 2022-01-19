Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Armadillos on post-Christmas workout regime after piling on the pounds

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 12:39 pm
The two armadillos have put on 2kg between them over Christmas (Drusillas Park/PA)
Overindulgence in chocolates, cheese and other festive treats often see people cutting back in January – and the same is apparently true for a pair of armadillos.

Plump pair Patsy and Eddie have been put on an exercise regime by zoo trainers after piling on 2kg between them.

The two friendly yellow armadillos, who arrived at Drusillas Park in East Sussex last July, are known to enjoy treats, snuffling shoes and clambering on laps.

Patsy and Eddie have been put on an exercise regime

But it seems too many lie-ins and not enough moving around during the colder months have caused them to get a bit out of shape.

Zoo section leader Helena Farley said: “Patsy and Eddie arrived in summer last year, and of course being young we do expect them to put on a little bit of weight, but it seems our girls have over-indulged over the festive period, and they have put on around 1kg each.

“A lot of it will be due to them being very sleepy and not moving around much during colder months – being nocturnal animals, they tend to choose to stay in bed a bit longer most mornings, I suppose like many of us over the Christmas break!

“We are monitoring their weight closely, and we have introduced an exercise regime with added physical enrichment activities to get them moving, and a little diet reduction to help with their new year resolution of getting a bit trimmer.

Visitors to Drusillas Park will be able to meet the armadillos from February half-term

“Once the warmer weather kicks in, they should start being a lot more active, and this will bring their weight down, too.”

Keepers looking after Patsy and Eddie are introducing more exercise, enrichment, and fewer treats for the pair.

The zoo’s managing director, Cassie Poland, said: “We are so excited to offer our visitors another unique close encounter at the zoo, and they don’t come more unusual than Patsy and Eddie.

“From February half-term, visitors can book to join us behind the scenes at the zoo, prepare armadillo snacks, and spend time inside their enclosure with one of our keepers. With plenty of opportunity for some armadillo selfies!”

For more information about the zoo and how to meet the armadillos, visit: www.drusillas.co.uk.

