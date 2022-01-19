Government to withdraw controversial ‘double-jobbing’ amendment – PM

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A controversial Government amendment that would have reintroduced dual mandates for Northern Ireland politicians is to be withdrawn, the Prime Minister has said.

The Government had been seeking to amend legislation going through the House of Lords to allow MPs to return to the Assembly without the need to immediately vacate their Westminster seat and trigger a by-election.

Critics of the move claimed it was an effort to facilitate DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s planned return to Stormont, allowing him to contest the forthcoming Assembly election while remaining MP for Lagan Valley and avoiding a potentially tricky by-election for his party.

Sir Jeffrey denied his party had struck a deal with the Government over the issue.

Six Stormont parties wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday calling for the “double-jobbing” plan to be ditched.

Ahead of a debate on the legislation in the Lords on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Johnson told Prime Minister’s Questions that amendment was being withdrawn.

He was responding to a question from the chair of the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee, Simon Hoare.

“The vast majority of people and indeed politicians across Northern Ireland believe that whatever the question, double-jobbing is not the answer, could I urge my Right Honourable friend to listen to the majority and ask him not to move the Government amendment in the other place later today?” said Mr Hoare.

The Prime Minister replied: “I’m grateful to my honourable friend and I’m advised that I think the amendment in question is indeed going to be withdrawn.”

Under the proposal, MPs could have been elected MLAs and remain as Members of Parliament until the following general election. Only at that point would they have to vacate their parliamentary seat.

The Government had been seeking to amend draft legislation already proceeding through Westminster aimed at bringing greater stability to the powersharing institutions.

The current law banning Northern Ireland politicians from double-jobbing as MLAs and MPs came into effect in 2016.

The contentious amendment would have seen it return for temporary periods in between general elections.

The open letter to Mr Johnson on Tuesday was signed by Alliance leader Naomi Long, Green Party NI leader Clare Bailey, UUP leader Doug Beattie, People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood and Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill.

Sir Jeffrey said voters should have had the opportunity to decide whether they wanted him to represent their interests at Westminster and at the Assembly.

“From my own constituency I’ve had a lot of people saying we want you to remain our voice at Westminster but we also want you to lead your team into the Assembly elections,” he said.

“I’m not afraid of the electorate. I was willing to put myself before the electorate and to seek a mandate from the people because, ultimately, it’s the people who decide.

“I think it’s for others who didn’t want that to happen to explain why they didn’t feel that people should have a say in this.”

Sir Jeffrey again dismissed suggestions that the amendment was the result of a deal with the Government.

“To be absolutely clear, there was never any question of any deal around any of this issue,” he said.

“The idea that this was part of some deal is just not true.”

Ms O’Neill criticised the Government and the DUP, tweeting: “The amendment from the NIO on double-jobbing was a crude political manoeuvre to shore up the DUP, giving them an each way bet.

“It was roundly criticised & rightly opposed by the majority of parties. It’s proves yet again that the DUP are out of step, and the Tories out of order.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis insisted the “reality” was that the Government had only taken up a proposal first made by Liberal Democrat peer and former Alliance Party leader Lord Alderdice.

Mr Eastwood said Mr Lewis and the DUP had suffered a “humiliating defeat” on double-jobbing.

“The truth is that the amendment should never have been tabled in the first place, it commanded no cross-party or cross-community support in Northern Ireland and was a clear attempt to give a leg up to one party,” he said.

“This victory is a direct result of the political pressure brought to bear on the Tories by leaders in the North and follows constructive discussions with our friends in the Labour Party.”

UUP peer Lord Empey said the withdrawal was a “victory for dialogue and engagement”.

“You don`t have to threaten to crash the institutions for unionism to have influence with Government. There is another way,” he said.

“Positive engagement with government and parties is the way forward for unionism as we redouble our efforts to solve the problems created by the ill-judged (Northern Ireland) Protocol by putting forward positive plans to ensure long-term stability for Northern Ireland and its institutions.”

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long said: “I welcome the Prime Minister finally waking up and listening to the will of the overwhelming majority of people and parties in Northern Ireland.”