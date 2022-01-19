Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

William refuses to say whether he supports uncle Andrew

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 1:39 pm
The Duke of Cambridge at the Foundling Museum in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge made no response when he was asked whether he backed his uncle the Duke of York.

Second in line to the throne William was leaving the Foundling Museum in London with the Duchess of Cambridge when a member of a TV news crew asked: “Do you support Prince Andrew?”

The duke leaned closer to hear but then walked past without commenting.

William and Kate at the Foundling Museum in London
William and Kate at the Foundling Museum in London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Andrew stopped using his HRH style and was stripped of his prestigious honorary military roles by the Queen less than a week ago.

William and the Prince of Wales would have been involved in the crisis talks to decide the duke’s future, ahead of Andrew being summoned to Windsor Castle to learn of his fate.

Andrew is facing a civil sexual assault case in the US, but denies the allegations.

The monarchy is seeking to distance itself from the ninth in line to the throne as the institution gears up for the Queen’s historic Platinum Jubilee this year.

On Friday, Charles refused to answer questions about the duke’s position while meeting people involved in the clear-up operation after Storm Arwen in the north east of Scotland.

Virginia Giuffre is suing Andrew for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was a teenager.

She claims she was trafficked by the duke’s friend, convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, to have sex with Andrew three times when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

