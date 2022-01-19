Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

New laws proposed to boost UK business cyber security

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 5:21 pm
(PA)
(PA)

New laws have been proposed that would help boost the UK’s resilience from cyber attack, following a rise in incidents targeting national infrastructure around the world.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) has unveiled plans to bolster security standards across the country, including improving the way firms report cyber security incidents and setting new qualification standards for those working in the sector to ensure they’re properly equipped to do so.

The plans come in response to a number of recent high-profile cyber incidents, including the SolarWinds and Microsoft Exchange Servers attacks, which used vulnerabilities in third-party products used by businesses to impact thousands of businesses around the world.

Under its proposals, the Government said it wants to update the Network and Information systems (NIS) Regulations – which came into force in 2018 to improve the cyber security of companies that provide essential services such as water, energy, transport and healthcare by requiring them to put in place effective security measures.

The new laws would widen the regulations to include more third-party digital services, while the Government has also proposed requiring large firms to provide better cyber incident reports to regulators – including making it a requirement to notify them of any cyber attack they suffer, not just those which impact their services.

“Cyber attacks are often made possible because criminals and hostile states cynically exploit vulnerabilities in businesses’ digital supply chains and outsourced IT services that could be fixed or patched,” media, data and digital infrastructure minister, Julia Lopez, said.

“The plans we are announcing today will help protect essential services and our wider economy from cyber threats.

“Every UK organisation must take their cyber resilience seriously as we strive to grow, innovate and protect people online.

“It is not an optional extra.”

