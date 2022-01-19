Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Cocaine worth £5m seized at Kent port

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 5:29 pm
Packages of cocaine found at Sheerness port in Kent on Sunday (NCA/PA)
Packages of cocaine found at Sheerness port in Kent on Sunday (NCA/PA)

A haul of cocaine with a street value of millions has been seized at a port in Kent.

Taped packages of the class A drug were found by Border Force officers in the fan motor space of a container at Sheerness Port on Sunday, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The stash of 56kg of cocaine, worth around £5 million when mixed and sold on the streets, was found in a container that had arrived from South America.

The part of the container where the packages were found
The part of the container where the packages were found (NCA/PA)

NCA senior investigating officer Adam Berry said: “This operation has seen criminal groups deprived of a substantial amount of profit.

“Working with our law enforcement partners like Border Force, we are determined to do all we can to disrupt the flow of illicit drugs into the UK and prevent the violence and exploitation that follows.”

The seizure is the second at Sheerness within a month, with 1.2 tonnes of cocaine found just before Christmas and seven arrests made.

Officials are not linking the two finds.

