News

Anna Wintour remembers 'magnificent, erudite, wickedly funny' Andre Leon Talley

By Press Association
January 19, 2022, 5:45 pm
Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour and Vogue editor at large André Leon Talley (Diane Bondareff/AP)
Vogue editor-in-chief Dame Anna Wintour has remembered her former collaborator Andre Leon Talley as “magnificent and erudite and wickedly funny” after his death at the age of 73.

The former Vogue creative director worked side by side with Dame Anna, one of the most influential magazine editors in the world, for decades until a fracture in their relationship.

The fashion trailblazer, who was a pioneer in magazines and on the front row of couture shows as a black man, and became recognisable to those outside the industry for his role as a judge on reality show America’s Next Top Model, died in New York on Tuesday.

A statement from Wintour shared by Vogue said: “The loss of Andre is felt by so many of us today: the designers he enthusiastically cheered on every season, and who loved him for it; the generations he inspired to work in the industry, seeing a figure who broke boundaries while never forgetting where he started from; those who knew fashion, and Vogue, simply because of him; and, not forgetting, the multitude of colleagues over the years who were consistently buoyed by every new discovery of Andre’s, which he would discuss loudly, and volubly — no one could make people more excited about the most seemingly insignificant fashion details than him.

“Even his stream of colourful faxes and emails were a highly anticipated event, something we all looked forward to.