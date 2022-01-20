Disney boss Bob Chapek’s total compensation almost doubled in fiscal 2021

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disney chief executive Bob Chapek’s total compensation in 2021 was more than double that of the previous year, as it increased to just under £24 million.

The corporation boss’s take home totalled £10,403,410 in 2020 but it has since jumped back up, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Disney said in the 2021 fiscal year Mr Chapek had delivered a “strong performance given the unprecedented challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Chapek took over the position in February 2020 after his predecessor Robert Iger (pictured) announced his surprise decision to step down (Jonathan Brady/ PA)

“Since March 2020, Mr Chapek has adeptly managed the significant disruption to the company’s businesses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and guided the company’s new management team leading our direct-to-consumer efforts,” the company said.

Mr Chapek took over the position in February 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, after his predecessor Robert Iger announced his surprise decision to step down.

Mr Iger continued in the role of chairman, however, until December 31 2021 when his contract ended.

The SEC report shows that his total compensation also substantially increased, jumping up from £15,447,555 to £33,713,400.

Mr Iger’s base salary was £2,203,500 2021 according to the SEC filing, equal to that during his last year as chief executive in 2019.

The base salary of Mr Chapek, who is the seventh chief executive in the 97-year history of Disney, was £1,836,250 in 2021.