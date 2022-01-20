Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Disney boss Bob Chapek’s total compensation almost doubled in fiscal 2021

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 1:47 am
Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s total compensation almost doubled in 2021 (Richard Drew/AP)
Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s total compensation almost doubled in 2021 (Richard Drew/AP)

Disney chief executive Bob Chapek’s total compensation in 2021 was more than double that of the previous year, as it increased to just under £24 million.

The corporation boss’s take home totalled £10,403,410 in 2020 but it has since jumped back up, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing.

Disney said in the 2021 fiscal year Mr Chapek had delivered a “strong performance given the unprecedented challenges” of the coronavirus pandemic.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Mr Chapek took over the position in February 2020 after his predecessor Robert Iger (pictured) announced his surprise decision to step down (Jonathan Brady/ PA)

“Since March 2020, Mr Chapek has adeptly managed the significant disruption to the company’s businesses resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic and guided the company’s new management team leading our direct-to-consumer efforts,” the company said.

Mr Chapek took over the position in February 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic, after his predecessor Robert Iger announced his surprise decision to step down.

Mr Iger continued in the role of chairman, however, until December 31 2021 when his contract ended.

The SEC report shows that his total compensation also substantially increased, jumping up from £15,447,555 to £33,713,400.

Mr Iger’s base salary was £2,203,500 2021 according to the SEC filing, equal to that during his last year as chief executive in 2019.

The base salary of Mr Chapek, who is the seventh chief executive in the 97-year history of Disney, was £1,836,250 in 2021.

