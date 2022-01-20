Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Woman found guilty of boyfriend’s stabbing murder at New Year’s Eve party

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 3:13 pm
Hannah Sindrey (Essex Police/PA)
Hannah Sindrey (Essex Police/PA)

A mother has been found guilty of the murder of her boyfriend who she stabbed to death at a New Year’s Eve party.

Hannah Sindrey, 24, was convicted of the murder of 31-year-old Paul Fletcher at her flat in Worcester Drive, Rayleigh, following a trial at Basildon Crown Court, Essex Police said.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew QC told the trial that Mr Fletcher took Sindrey’s phone, and one belonging to her friend Kelly Blackwell, after taking cocaine and becoming paranoid that Sindrey may have been cheating on him.

Police said that Mr Fletcher, known as Dod, was stabbed in the chest in the fracas that broke out in the early hours of New Year’s Day in 2021.

Sindrey’s two children and 26-year-old Miss Blackwell’s four children were in the flat at the time.

The force said that Miss Blackwell, of Retort Close, Southend, was involved in the argument.

She was cleared of murder and will be released immediately, police said.

In a statement released through police, Mr Fletcher’s family said they were “heartbroken” by his death.

“On the fateful night that his life ended, it destroyed so many other lives as well,” they said.

“Dod was a big part of everyone’s life.

“He was loved deeply by our family. He was a son, brother and father.

“His death has left us broken.”

Senior investigating officer Julie Gowen, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: “This has been a challenging and intensive investigation as my team tirelessly pieced together the hours and minutes which led up to the death of Mr Fletcher in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

“Sindrey’s actions have not only destroyed the lives of Paul’s family and friends, but also her own family.”

Sindrey is due to be sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on Friday.

