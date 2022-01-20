Harry urges nominations for WellChild Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Duke of Sussex has called for people to put forward nominations for an annual prize-giving ceremony celebrating the achievements of seriously ill children, saying they “never cease to amaze and inspire me”.

Harry said he is looking forward to “honouring the incredible recipients” of the WellChild Awards as he urged people to consider putting forward someone they know for a prize.

The duke, who made a surprise visit to congratulate the winners at last year’s event, said “the last two years (have) been hard on everyone, but for these families harder than most”.

The ceremony, held by national children’s charity WellChild in association with British pharmaceutical giant GSK, sees the UK’s seriously ill children recognised for the challenges they face in day-to-day life.

Among those eligible to win a prize are children living with a long-term health condition and young people who care for friends or siblings with serious illnesses, as well as doctors, nurses and other professionals.

Harry attended the charity’s 2021 event at Kew Gardens in west London, where there was a private garden party and afternoon tea.

He was joined at the ceremony by celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood, Amanda Holden, AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen, as well as singer Anne-Marie who performed an acoustic set.

The duke said: “Like so many, my spirit is consistently renewed by the strength and fortitude of the WellChild community.

“These children and their parents never cease to amaze and inspire me, and I cherish every opportunity I have to connect with them.”

The Duke of Sussex speaking at a previous WellChild Awards (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “The last two years has been hard on everyone, but for these families far harder than most. Spread the word that nominations are now open, or nominate someone you know today.”

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer said there were more children than ever living in the UK with long-term serious illnesses, with the pandemic placing them and their families under even more pressure.

He added: “The WellChild Awards 2022 will be a unique opportunity to recognise and highlight the immense challenges they continue to face and celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience and spirit they have demonstrated.

“It will also help us to shine a light on the dedication of those around them, from siblings and professionals who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times.”

Nominations for the WellChild Awards are open and the closing date for entries is midnight on February 20.