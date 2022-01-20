Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Harry urges nominations for WellChild Awards

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 6:49 pm
The Duke of Sussex (Peter Nicholls/PA)
The Duke of Sussex (Peter Nicholls/PA)

The Duke of Sussex has called for people to put forward nominations for an annual prize-giving ceremony celebrating the achievements of seriously ill children, saying they “never cease to amaze and inspire me”.

Harry said he is looking forward to “honouring the incredible recipients” of the WellChild Awards as he urged people to consider putting forward someone they know for a prize.

The duke, who made a surprise visit to congratulate the winners at last year’s event, said “the last two years (have) been hard on everyone, but for these families harder than most”.

The ceremony, held by national children’s charity WellChild in association with British pharmaceutical giant GSK, sees the UK’s seriously ill children recognised for the challenges they face in day-to-day life.

Among those eligible to win a prize are children living with a long-term health condition and young people who care for friends or siblings with serious illnesses, as well as doctors, nurses and other professionals.

Harry attended the charity’s 2021 event at Kew Gardens in west London, where there was a private garden party and afternoon tea.

He was joined at the ceremony by celebrities including Ed Sheeran, Ronnie Wood, Amanda Holden, AJ Pritchard and Abbie Quinnen, as well as singer Anne-Marie who performed an acoustic set.

The duke said: “Like so many, my spirit is consistently renewed by the strength and fortitude of the WellChild community.

“These children and their parents never cease to amaze and inspire me, and I cherish every opportunity I have to connect with them.”

The Duke of Sussex speaking at a previous WellChild Awards
The Duke of Sussex speaking at a previous WellChild Awards (Victoria Jones/PA)

He added: “The last two years has been hard on everyone, but for these families far harder than most. Spread the word that nominations are now open, or nominate someone you know today.”

WellChild chief executive Colin Dyer said there were more children than ever living in the UK with long-term serious illnesses, with the pandemic placing them and their families under even more pressure.

He added: “The WellChild Awards 2022 will be a unique opportunity to recognise and highlight the immense challenges they continue to face and celebrate the remarkable positivity, resilience and spirit they have demonstrated.

“It will also help us to shine a light on the dedication of those around them, from siblings and professionals who have gone above and beyond to help them through such challenging times.”

Nominations for the WellChild Awards are open and the closing date for entries is midnight on February 20.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal