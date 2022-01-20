Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK

Three men arrested over fatal bridge collapse during shooting trip

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 9:39 pm
Brian Harwood (Family handout/PA)
Brian Harwood (Family handout/PA)

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter after a fatal bridge collapse during a shooting trip on a farm in Lancashire.

Brian Harwood, 73, died after an all-terrain vehicle and the trailer it was pulling plunged into a river in the Moor Lane area of Roeburndale on Tuesday.

Mr Harwood, from Cumbria, was one of 11 people travelling as part of a shooting party across a wooden bridge, supported by scaffolding, when it gave way, Lancashire Constabulary said.

Police were called at around 4.25pm following reports of a serious incident on a farm and Mr Harwood was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other men in their 60s and 70s remain in hospital receiving treatment for injuries sustained in the collapse, the force said on Thursday.

Detectives have arrested a 55-year-old man from Preston, a 57-year-old man from Lancaster and a 52-year-old man from Lancaster on suspicion of gross-negligence manslaughter.

Detective Inspector Mark Dickinson, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Major Investigation Team, said: “This investigation remains in its early stages and we are conducting a number of inquiries to establish exactly what has happened, including whether any criminal offences were committed.

“Three men have been arrested and are assisting police with our inquiries. They have now been released, but remain under investigation.

“We are supporting the families of those involved and working with partners, including the Health and Safety Executive, to establish what caused the bridge to collapse.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Harwood’s loved ones and everyone affected by this tragic incident.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact police on 101 quoting log 0953 of January 18.

