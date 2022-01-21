Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – January 21

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 2:59 am
Today’s papers carry claims Boris Johnson’s allies used “blackmail” and other “dirty tactics” to intimidate Tory defectors plotting his ousting.

Metro writes rebel Conservatives were “blackmailed to back Boris”, citing allegations by William Wragg that MPs were threatened with damaging press stories and funding cuts to their constituencies.

The Guardian also splashes with allegations “dirty tactics” have been employed by Tory whips to douse no-confidence votes.

The Daily Mirror focuses on blackmail claims made by Christian Wakeford who defected to Labour this week, citing the MP as saying: “I was threatened that I would not get (a new school for Radcliffe) if I did not vote in one particular way”.

The Independent quotes rebel Tory MP Andrew Bridgen as saying: “I was one of the first MPs out of the blocks calling for Boris Johnson to go, and within days there was a smear story out there. That wasn’t just to intimidate me, it was used to intimidate other people”.

The PM’s position is precarious as Conservative rebels regroup ahead of Sue Gray’s report into No 10’s lockdown parties, i reports. The paper cites a Cabinet minister who said Mr Johnson faces a “death by a thousand cuts”.

The Daily Star continues with its “lame duck” theme in response to the political crisis and appears to have sent one of its reporters to Downing Street dressed as a duck.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express writes the Chancellor is considering a one-off £500 pay-out to Britons struggling with household energy costs.

The Daily Mail writes unions are “at war” with the PM  over his push to get workers, particularly civil servants, back in the office.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the public’s reaction to the easing of Covid restrictions, writing schools are defying Mr Johnson on masks with “over 100 head teachers” telling parents that students need to continue wearing masks in the classroom.

And the  Financial Times reports Ukraine has “hit back at (US President) Joe Biden’s suggestion that a ‘minor incursion’ by Russian forces into the country might not prompt a severe allied response”.

