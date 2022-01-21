Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Stranded dog rescued with sausage dangled from drone

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 11:19 am Updated: January 21, 2022, 1:31 pm
The sausage was used to lure Millie away from the dangerous area (Denmead Drone Search And Rescue/PA)
The sausage was used to lure Millie away from the dangerous area (Denmead Drone Search And Rescue/PA)

A pet dog was rescued after she was led to safety with a sausage hanging from a drone.

Millie, a Jack Russell-whippet cross, went missing on January 13 when she escaped from her lead on a walk in Havant, Hampshire.

After a search lasting several days, she was eventually located on mudflats – but with the tide coming in and no way to access the area, rescuers from Denmead Drone Search And Rescue had to find a way to get her away from the dangerous area.

A post on the organisation’s Facebook page read: “One of our fully qualified drone pilots suggested attaching food to the drone to try and lure her out of the danger area.”

Millie stranded on the mud flats
Millie was stranded on mud flats as the tide came in (Denmead Drone Search And Rescue/PA)

They sourced a sausage from a local resident and, after checking it did not contravene Civil Aviation Authority regulations, attached it to a drone and flew it over to Millie.

The group’s post read: “We didn’t think it would work, but it did.

“We managed to lure Millie 300m over into a safety zone.

Millie following the sausage
Millie followed the sausage to safety (Denmead Drone Search And Rescue)

“Luckily she stayed in that area so we had prevented her from possibly drowning.”

The rescue was still not complete though as Millie ran off and was later spotted wandering along busy roads nearby.

She was eventually found and reunited with her owner two days later.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]