Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Cast members of Meat Loaf-inspired musical to pay tribute to rocker during show

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 12:57 pm
The cast will pay tribute to the rocker (Ian West/PA)
The cast will pay tribute to the rocker (Ian West/PA)

The cast members of a musical based on Meat Loaf’s Bat Out Of Hell album have said performing the rocker’s songs will be “incredibly moving”.

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical, a loose retelling of Peter Pan set in post-apocalyptic Manhattan, features many of his most notable songs and is on a UK tour.

Following Meat Loaf’s death aged 74, Friday’s show at the New Wimbledon Theatre will be performed in his memory, with cast members expected to pay tribute to him.

Sharon Sexton, who plays the character Sloane, told the PA news agency: “I think the music will never be the same again.

“I think there’s gonna be a lot of emotion in the building this evening, Meat had a massive fan base in the UK and we are so honoured that we get to now continue his legacy and that we get to sing these incredible songs.

“When you’re a performer you might get one song in a show or maybe two songs in a show where you go ‘oh yeah, that’s the one that is the pinnacle, that is the anthem’ but every single song (in the musical) is an anthem.

“And so I think as soon as the music chords starts tonight, it’s going to be incredibly moving.”

Sexton said the rocker had been “warm, open and supportive” of the cast members when he met them, adding she feels “shocked and very sad” following his death.

Meat Loaf death
The show is based on his Meat Loaf’s classic album (Haydn West/PA)

Rob Fowler, who plays the character Falco, said: “I’m sure there will be in some way shape or form a tribute to Meat Loaf tonight during the show, whether it’s all the fans who have met through this show and through his music raising their torches.

“Every song in the show tonight will be in honour of Meat Loaf.

“I feel that the music has joined so many misfits in the world to make them feel a little bit more special and it’s joined so many people and made them their own family, their own Meat Loaf family.

“I feel that tonight will be more special for the fact that the words are just going to mean so much more knowing what’s happened, the sad passing of Meat.”

He said the production’s creative team is having discussions on how best to pay tribute to the rocker.

A statement from the production said: “The company of Jim Steinman’s Bat Out Of Hell The Musical here in the UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of their great friend and producer, Meat Loaf.

“He was with us when the show first launched in London at the Coliseum and in Manchester at the Opera House back in 2016 and then came to the show at the Dominion Theatre in London on July 25 2018.”

It added: “The beat is yours forever.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal