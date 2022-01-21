Varadkar plays down prospect of immediate reopening for hospitality By Press Association January 21, 2022, 1:11 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 2:33 pm It is expected that Nphet will approve the removal of the 8pm closing for the events and hospitality sector that has been in place since before Christmas (PA) Already a subcriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]]