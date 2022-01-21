Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Man charged after pensioner killed and husband critically injured in attack

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 3:29 pm
Ken Walker with his wife Freda (Bolsover District Council/PA)
Ken Walker with his wife Freda (Bolsover District Council/PA)

A man has been charged with murdering an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.

Vasile Culea was arrested on Thursday after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook, near Bolsover in Derbyshire.

Her 88-year-old husband, Kenneth Walker, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The couple were found by a concerned neighbour at 9am on Saturday, at the property in Station Road.

Freda Walker death
Flowers outside a house on Station Road, Langwith Junction (Josh Payne/PA)

Derbyshire Police said Culea, 33, had been remanded into custody after being charged with murder and attempted murder.

The force previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.

Mr Walker, a town councillor, is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Assistant Chief Constable David Kirby said: “I would like to thank all those who have come forward and supported the investigation so far.

“The incident has had an understandable impact on the community of Langwith Junction and the wider Shirebrook area.

“Our thoughts remain with the couple’s family and friends and I, along with the whole of Derbyshire Constabulary, send our best wishes to Ken.

“While today’s charge is clearly positive news, and one that I hope brings a degree of reassurance, the investigation into the incident continues and I would once again appeal for anyone who has any information to come forward.

“In particular detectives still want to speak to anyone who was walking or driving on Station Road between 4.30pm on Friday 14 January and 9am on Saturday 15 January to come forward as soon as possible.”

Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire, will appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]