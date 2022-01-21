Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fund set up nearly a century ago will be used towards paying off national debt

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 5:59 pm
Then chancellor Winston Churchill and his wife Clementine (Archive/PA)
A fund set up nearly a century ago and now worth £600 million will be used towards paying off the national debt rather than being distributed through charities following a High Court ruling.

The National Fund was set up by a deed of trust with a gift of half a million pounds from a partner at Barings bank in January 1928, which was to be held until it had grown large enough to pay off the debt.

Although the national debt is now many times larger, currently standing at more than £2 trillion, a High Court judge ruled in 2020 that the fund could be used to reduce it.

Lawyers representing Attorney General Suella Braverman, who has a duty to protect charitable interests as part of her role, argued at a hearing in December last year that this is what should happen with the fund, as it was closest to the original intention of the donor, Gaspard Farrer.

But lawyers representing the trustee of the fund argued it should instead be used for “general charitable purposes” as it would result in such a small reduction in the national debt that it would be “a futile, symbolic gesture” for it to be used for that purpose.

In a ruling on Friday, Mr Justice Zacaroli ruled in favour of the Attorney General and said the fund should be used to reduce the national debt, which it is estimated will have reached nearly £2.4 trillion.

The judge said that, if the funds were distributed in the way suggested by the trustees, it would not benefit “the nation” as originally intended, but only those citizens who received charitable grants.

Attorney General Suella Braverman (Aaron Chown/PA)
He also concluded that the £600 million, if divided between every existing charity in England and Wales, would be of minimal value.

In a statement after the ruling, Ms Braverman said: “At the heart of my submissions before the High Court was a fundamental principle of charity law: a donor’s wishes must be respected.”

Mr Farrer, a partner in Barings until he retired in 1925, made the gift of £500 million in the wake of the First World War, when the national debt had increased from £0.6 billion to more than £7 billion and measures were introduced by the government of the day to reduce the deficit.

A note from Mr Farrer’s close friend, Sir Otto Niemeyer, sent to Winston Churchill, then chancellor of the exchequer, in March 1927, said Mr Farrer’s idea was “that if such a trust existed and its accounts were published every year so that people saw a fund heaping up in this way for redemption of the debt, other rich men would be induced to follow his example”.

In a statement to the press at the time of the fund being set up, Mr Churchill said: “The nation has just received a benefaction of a character hitherto exceptional in the relations between the state and its citizens.

“The chancellor of the exchequer states that action of this kind is inspired by clear-sighted patriotism and makes a practical contribution towards the ultimate, though yet distant, extinction of the public debt.”

In the following decades, others added to the fund, including Lord Dalziel of Kirkcaldy, who died in 1935 and bequeathed his residuary estate, worth more than £400,000, but the last contribution to the fund was made in 1982.

