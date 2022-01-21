Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rare De Heem painting at risk of leaving UK

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 8:29 pm
A Banquet Still Life by Jan Davidsz De Heem
A Banquet Still Life by Jan Davidsz De Heem (Victoria Jones/PA)

A temporary export bar has been placed on a rare painting by Dutch artist Jan Davidsz De Heem in a race to find a buyer so it can stay in the country.

The painting, A Banquet Still Life, could fetch £6,109,200 as it is one of only four works completed in this size between 1640 and 1643 redefining the still life genre.

De Heem, considered one of the most important still life painters in the 17th century, was typically known for smaller paintings, making this monumental work incredibly rare.

A Banquet Still Life
A Banquet Still Life by Jan Davidsz De Heem (Victoria Jones/PA)

Arts Minister Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, who imposed the temporary bar on the painting, said: “This captivating painting is magnificent not just in size but also in its exquisite detail.

“De Heem’s enormous talent is evident in this rare piece and I hope a buyer comes forward so it may be enjoyed and appreciated by viewers in the UK for many years to come.”

The bar was made following the advice of the Reviewing Committee on the Export of Works of Art and Objects of Cultural Interest (RCEWA).

The Committee made its recommendation on the grounds the painting’s departure from the UK would be a misfortune because it is of outstanding aesthetic importance.

The decision on the export licence application has been deferred until April 20 2022.

Committee member Christopher Baker said: “De Heem’s splendid still life combines grandeur in terms of its scale with numerous exquisitely wrought details that encourage close looking.

“The artist’s magnificent pictures of this type appealed to distinguished collectors: an example in the Louvre had by the 1680s been acquired by Louis XIV.

“In this case the original patron is yet to be identified and the painting has only recently been re-discovered by art historians; it has however been in a private UK collection since the early 19th century and every effort should be made to retain it so it might delight and interest and benefit British gallery visitors.”





