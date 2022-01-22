Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

‘Reckless discharge’ led to British academic being shot dead in bed in US

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 12:47 am Updated: January 22, 2022, 3:39 pm
Dr Matthew Willson and his partner Katherine Shepard (family handout/PA)
Dr Matthew Willson and his partner Katherine Shepard (family handout/PA)

Police in the US have said the fatal shooting of an English astrophysicist in his bed appeared to be the result of “reckless discharge”.

Dr Matthew Willson, 31, was found dead at 2am local time last Sunday after being shot in an apartment block in Clairmont Road, Buford Highway, Georgia.

Sgt Jake Kissel from the Brookhaven Police Department said: “This incident appears to be a random act involving individuals participating in the reckless discharge of firearm(s) which led to the tragic death of Dr Willson.”

He said Dr Willson was in town from England visiting loved ones.

Tributes have been paid to Dr Willson from his alma mater, the University of Exeter.

A spokesperson for the university said in a statement: “Matthew Willson was a former PhD student at the University of Exeter and much-loved member of our astrophysics team.

“We have been informed about his tragic death in the US and our hearts go out to his family, friends and colleagues. We are offering support to colleagues at the University who will also want to commemorate his life.”

Police had been called out to the area over reports of gunshots when they received another call that a person had been shot.

Sgt Kissel, from Brookhaven Police, said officers assisted “with rendering aid until paramedics arrived on scene”.

“Dr. Willson was transported to a local trauma center where he succumbed to his injuries.”

The Foreign Office confirmed to the PA news agency that it was supporting the family of a British man following his death in the US.

“We are supporting the family of a British man following his death in the USA, and are in contact with US authorities,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]