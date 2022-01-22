Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

What the papers say – January 22

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 1:21 am
Boris Johnson, Meat Loaf and Covid-19 are among the topics splashed across the nation’s papers.

The Times says Boris Johnson has “reinstated” the leadership team, including education secretary Grant Shapps, that helped get him elected in 2019 to manoeuvre around an “inevitable” no-confidence vote.

The Guardian runs with pressure on Mr Johnson to release evidence alongside the findings of Sue Gray’s inquiry after it became known that the report would likely “amount to no more than a concise summary of findings”.

The Independent splashes comments from Tory peer Lord Robert Hayward that Mr Johnson’s brand has been “permanently damaged”.

Tributes to Meat Loaf, and a report he died of Covid, take top bill on Saturday’s Daily Mirror.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Attorney General is seeking an injunction against the BBC, claiming the broadcaster’s reporting will identify a British spy working overseas.

The Government is “actively” considering a pause to mandatory Covid-19 vaccines for NHS workers, according to i weekend.

FT Weekend leads with tumbling shares and a 40 billion dollar (£29 billion) drop in value for Netflix as trading opened on Friday.

A rise in national insurance due in April should be “spiked” according to MPs and business owners on the front page of the Daily Mail.

A new drug targeting both Covid and the flu could be a “wonder pill” according to a report on the front of Saturday’s Daily Express.

And the Daily Star says Vladimir Putin’s “warmongering has frightened off aliens from visiting Earth”.

