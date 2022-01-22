Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Majority of Covid restrictions lift in Ireland

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 6:03 am
(PA)
(PA)

Ireland has taken a significant stride back to normality after the majority of Covid curbs on society were lifted.

Sweeping relaxations announced by the Government on Friday evening came into effect at 6am on Saturday.

The move will see an 8pm curfew on the hospitality sector lifted with pubs and restaurants able to trade restriction free.

Covid certification passes will no longer be required to gain entry to hospitality, entertainment and leisure outlets.

Coronavirus – Fri Jan 21, 2022
Taoiseach Micheal Martin announced the relaxations on Friday night (Julien Behal/PA)

Live events and sporting events can return to full capacity audiences and guidance advising limits on household visits has been removed.

Workers across Ireland will return to offices on a staggered basis from Monday.

Only a small number of restrictions remain in place, including the continued requirement to wear masks in settings such as in shops, schools and on public transport; self-isolation rules; and the use of Covid passes for international travel.

In a televised address on Friday, premier Micheal Martin told the nation it was  “time to be ourselves again”.

The relaxations have come swifter than many expected.

They were made possible after the health experts in Ireland’s National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) advised Government that there was no longer a public health rationale for keeping the measures in place, with the country having weathered the Omicron storm.

Protective measures will remain in place in primary and secondary schools until at least the end of February. They will be reviewed at that point, by which time all children aged five to 11 will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated.

Taoiseach Mr Martin warned that the coronavirus pandemic is not over.

But he added: “Spring is coming. I don’t know if I’ve ever looked forward to one as much as I’m looking forward to this one.

“Humans are social beings and we Irish are more social than most.

“As we look forward to this spring, we need to see each other again. We need to see each other smile. We need to sing again.

“As we navigate this new phase of Covid, it is time to be ourselves again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal