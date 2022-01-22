Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chris Boardman inspired to improve travel after daughter unable to ride safely

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 9:13 am
Chris Boardman is to lead a new Government agency (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Olympic cycling gold medallist Chris Boardman has said he was inspired to help improve healthy travel infrastructure in England after feeling it was not safe for his daughter to ride less than 550 metres to their local park.

Mr Boardman, who has been appointed interim commissioner of the new Active Travel England (ATE) by the Department for Transport, said he wants to make roads safe for children to ride to school and for adults to cycle to work.

ATE is responsible for managing the national active travel budget, awarding funding to projects that improve health and air quality.

Speaking about his new role on BBC Breakfast, Mr Boardman said:  “Just over a decade ago now my youngest daughter asked me a question that changed things dramatically.

“She said: ‘Can we ride to the park?’

“I went to measure it (the journey) after, because I’m quite geeky, and it was 549 metres, and I said no.

“She wanted to do it, and I wanted her to do it, and I thought, that’s not right.

“I don’t feel like I can keep my daughter safe for two minutes, and that’s not right. It just didn’t feel comfortable.”

Mr Boardman, who delivered the first phase of Greater Manchester’s active travel system known as the Bee Network, added: “In Greater Manchester where I’ve been working for the last four years, 30% of car journeys, 250 million a year, are less than a kilometre.

“A lot of that is the school run and getting places for leisure, because you don’t feel comfortable enough, it’s not attractive, you don’t feel safe to do that.

“So that’s the point of this – we want places where your kids can walk or ride to school, and where you can trundle to work on a bike.”

Chris Boardman said he wants to leave a legacy for future generations (Jon Buckle/PA)

Mr Boardman previously said the scheme will be a proud “legacy” to leave for future generations.

He said: “This will be a legacy we will be proud to leave for our children and for future generations. It’s time to make it a reality; it’s time for a quiet revolution.”

It will approve and inspect active travel schemes, and identify failings in highways which are dangerous for vulnerable road users.

The new body will also help spread good practice in design, implementation and public engagement in relation to new infrastructure.

The agency will be headquartered in York from the summer.

Meanwhile, the Government announced £5.5 million of investment in cycling and walking schemes.

This includes:
– £3 million to boost cycling infrastructure around railway stations.
– £2.2 million to explore active travel being prescribed on the NHS.
– £300,000 for electric cargo bike initiatives.

